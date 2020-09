Geico Corp has promoted Jonathan Shafner to serve as its general counsel, as the U.S. auto insurer grapples with a decline in driving stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shafner, who was deputy general counsel, takes the driver’s seat as Geico’s top lawyer after more than 25 years in its legal department, including two as deputy GC, the Chevy Chase, Maryland-based company said Wednesday in a statement.

