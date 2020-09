Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is growing on both coasts, hiring a practice leader from Clifford Chance in New York and a corporate partner from Cooley in San Francisco, the firm said Tuesday.

New York-based Roger Singer, who advises sponsors of private equity, real estate and other funds, joins Gibson Dunn’s investment funds group after serving as head of the U.S. private funds group at Clifford Chance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35p6AJA