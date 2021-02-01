Ex-Goldman Sachs lawyer suing bank lands new gig at legal tech company

A former senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc in-house attorney suing the bank for allegedly covering up sexual misconduct claims in its legal department has landed a new job, joining electronic discovery software provider Compliance as general counsel.

Compliance announced Crawford’s hire in a statement Tuesday, citing her decades of legal experience and work with legal technology, eDiscovery and information governance issues. She had led eDiscovery at Goldman Sachs, according to the statement. Before that she worked at Jones Day.

