Goldman Sachs GC Karen Seymour returns to Sullivan & Cromwell

Sullivan & Cromwell announced Wednesday that Karen Patton Seymour, general counsel of its longtime client Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will rejoin the firm as partner.

Seymour, who joined Goldman from Sullivan & Cromwell in 2018, played a key role in the bank’s negotiations to settle U.S. and international investigations into the role its bankers played in Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption scandal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c0pIzj