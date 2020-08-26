Google promotes legal VP Halimah DeLaine Prado to general counsel

Alphabet Inc’s Google has promoted its lead products and commercial lawyer Halimah DeLaine Prado to general counsel, the search engine giant said Tuesday.

In her new role, Prado will lead Google’s in-house legal department and advise the company as it faces a slew of antitrust and data privacy issues. She joined Google in 2006, and was most recently its vice president of legal, overseeing the products and agreements legal team advising its ads, search, cloud and product groups.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31sJ5wX