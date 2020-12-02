Boies Schiller leader Gravante takes partner group to Cadwalader, intensifying pressures

Since Nicholas Gravante became co-managing partner of Boies Schiller Flexner last December, he’s defended the prominent litigation boutique as it faced questions over its financial situation and mounting partner losses. Now he’s jumping ship, too.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft on Wednesday said that Gravante will join the firm next year, bringing with him three other Boies Schiller partners: Philip Iovieno, Karen Dyer and Lawrence Brandman.

