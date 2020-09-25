Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
In-house counsel on the move: Lumber Liquidators taps CLO after home sale boom

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Lumber Liquidators has tapped Alice Givens as its new chief legal officer, adding an in-house leader with a background in two struggling industries - restaurants and retail clothing - as the market for building materials booms.

The North American hard-surface flooring retailer announced Givens’ hire Wednesday. Home sales soared in August after months of retailers struggling due to coronavirus pandemic-induced economic shutdowns.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hYkoO0

