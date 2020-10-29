HSBC hires former top Barclays lawyer as chief legal officer

HSBC Holdings PLC on Wednesday announced that Robert Hoyt, the former top lawyer at British bank Barclays, will join HSBC on Jan. 18 as group chief legal officer.

Hoyt’s hire fills a role that opened earlier this year when HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey left to become chief executive officer of the Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook Inc-led effort to build global digital currency Libra.

