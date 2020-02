Here are some recent in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups.

LOTTOLAND - Online gaming company Lottoland on Tuesday said it swiped senior lawyer Ciara Lally from GVC Group, the parent of large British gambling company Ladbrokes Coral, to serve as its chief legal and compliance officer.

