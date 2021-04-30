IN BRIEF: Siemens taps new chief compliance officer

Siemens AG has promoted a longtime in-house lawyer at the company, Annette Kraus, to chief compliance officer and head of its global compliance organization, the industrial giant announced Friday.

She succeeds Martina Maier, who is leaving Siemens for personal reasons, the company said in a statement on Friday. Maier had joined Siemens in 2017 after a stint as general counsel for competition at Unilever.

