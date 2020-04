Norie Campbell, a longtime executive at Toronto-Dominion Bank, is serving as the bank’s general counsel for the second time, after its most recent top lawyer decamped for a new gig at Wells Fargo & Co.

Campbell had been TD Bank’s general counsel from 2011 to 2017, and she was again tapped for that role on March 13, bank spokeswoman Shayla Schipper said Tuesday in an email.

