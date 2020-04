Here are some recent in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups.

JUNIPER: Michael Ward has left his post as chief risk and compliance officer of Juniper Networks, joining Vinson & Elkins as a partner in its white collar and government investigations practice, the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

