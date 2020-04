Here are some recent in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups.

LAZARD: Lazard Ltd on Monday said that George Bilicic, its former vice chair of investment banking and global head of power, energy and infrastructure, has rejoined it in those same roles from Sempra Energy, where he had been president and chief legal officer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SaVYXk