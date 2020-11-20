In-house counsel on the move: Biden taps former McKinsey, Facebook lawyer for senior staff role

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday announced that Louisa Terrell, who has worked as deputy general counsel and head of public affairs at consulting firm McKinsey & Company and as director of public policy at Facebook Inc, will serve as director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs for his incoming administration.

Terrell currently oversees legislative affairs for the Biden-Harris transition team.

