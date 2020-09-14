In-house counsel on the move: Broadmark REIT taps new GC as pandemic roils industry

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), has appointed former Ventas Inc attorney Nevin Boparai as its chief legal officer as the coronavirus pandemic shakes up the market for commercial space.

Boparai most recently served as assistant general counsel at Ventas, a healthcare REIT, and before that as counsel of corporate transactions for Abbott Laboratories. He was also an associate at Jones Day in Silicon Valley.

