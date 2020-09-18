Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

In-house counsel on the move: Carnival taps compliance leader as COVID pummels cruises

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Companies in sectors shaken by the coronavirus tapped new legal or compliance leaders this week, including a hire by one of the pandemic’s earliest and severest economic casualties: Carnival Corp.

The cruise operator on Wednesday said Peter Hutchison, the vice president of governance at Carnival UK, is being promoted this month to company-wide senior vice president, deputy chief ethics and compliance officer. He’ll be responsible for improving Carnival’s “investigative function for incidents involving health, environment, safety and security,” the company said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EhATHe

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up