In-house counsel on the move: Carnival taps compliance leader as COVID pummels cruises

Companies in sectors shaken by the coronavirus tapped new legal or compliance leaders this week, including a hire by one of the pandemic’s earliest and severest economic casualties: Carnival Corp.

The cruise operator on Wednesday said Peter Hutchison, the vice president of governance at Carnival UK, is being promoted this month to company-wide senior vice president, deputy chief ethics and compliance officer. He’ll be responsible for improving Carnival’s “investigative function for incidents involving health, environment, safety and security,” the company said in a statement.

