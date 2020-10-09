In-house counsel on the move: Chubb taps its top litigator to lead global claims

Chubb Ltd, one of the world’s largest insurers, this week promoted its top litigator and deputy general counsel Nandini Mani as its executive vice president of overseas claims, an appointment that comes as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the insurance industry.

Mani, who joined Chubb in 2015 after stints at BNY Mellon and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, will now oversee all aspects of the insurer’s international claims organization, which includes its businesses outside of the United States, according to a Wednesday statement from the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3iLLJmM