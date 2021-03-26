In-house counsel on the move: Fox and Novartis add lawyers

Companies in sectors from television to healthcare expanded their in-house legal teams this week, including media giant Fox Corp and Novartis, a key player in the race to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine.

Fox named Jeff Taylor as its general counsel on Monday. Taylor, who had served as the company’s executive vice president and chief litigation counsel since 2019, will oversee the company’s legal function and report to its chief legal and policy officer Viet D. Dinh.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lW3LGm