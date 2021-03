It’s been busy week for in-house hiring in the high stakes gambling, sports and online dating industries.

Everi Holdings Inc, which makes slot machine games, announced Kate Lowenhar-Fisher as its general counsel in a statement Monday. Lowenhar-Fisher had been Dickinson Wright’s Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality practice chair.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3s4sWsy