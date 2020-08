Another in-house attorney has made the jump to chief executive. Or, at least, interim chief executive.

The Girl Scouts of the United States on Monday announced that board member Judith Batty is taking the reins from CEO Sylvia Acevedo on August 15 to serve as the organization’s interim top exec. She’ll be the group’s first Black CEO, it said in a statement.

