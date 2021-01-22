In-house counsel on the move: HP and NPR name new legal chiefs

Leaders in personal computers and public broadcasting announced incoming legal chiefs this week, with new top lawyers at HP Inc and non-profit media organization National Public Radio.

HP is bumping its general counsel Harvey Anderson to chief legal officer on Feb. 1, when its current CLO Kim Rivera steps into a transitional adviser role, it said in a filing Tuesday. Rivera, who is also HP’s president of strategy and business management and its secretary, is known as a pioneer for in-house counsel pushing law firms to increase diversity and inclusion.

