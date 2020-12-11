In-house counsel on the move: layoffs hit law departments

It’s been a week marked by in-house departures, with news of layoffs in the legal ranks at Wells Fargo & Co and Benjamin Moore & Co and general counsel exits announced at The Hershey Co and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo had disclosed in WARN notices in November that it laid off 79 California employees. The San Francisco Business Times added more detail on Tuesday, reporting that the layoffs included senior counsel, senior managing counsel and assistant general counsel.

