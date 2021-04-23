In-house counsel on the move: Major shakeups at Tesla, Coca-Cola and Google

This week brought big changes to law departments at prominent U.S. companies - both Tesla Inc and the Coca-Cola Co lost their general counsel and Alphabet Inc’s Google lost its legal ops head.

Tesla acting general counsel Alan Prescott is leaving the electric carmaker to become chief legal officer at Luminar Technologies Inc, a self-driving car sensor startup. He’s the fourth top lawyer to leave Tesla since 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sQ9VJU (Reporting by Caroline Spiezio)