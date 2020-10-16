In-house counsel on the move: McDonald's seeks new GC after Krulewitch diagnosed with Parkinson's

McDonald’s Corp is searching for a new general counsel after its top lawyer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and opted to follow his doctors’ advice to step down, the fast food restaurant chain disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of McDonald’s for almost 20 years,” outgoing GC Jerome Krulewitch said in an emailed statement Friday. “I am incredibly proud of everything the brand has accomplished and of the extraordinary legal team I have had the honor to lead.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2T5crfK