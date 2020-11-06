In-house counsel on the move: media companies shake up legal teams

It’s been an active week for media lawyer moves.

ViacomCBS Inc on Oct. 30 announced in a regulatory filing that Laura Franco, the general counsel of its legacy brand CBS, is stepping down. She’d been at CBS, which completed its merger with Viacom in 2019, for more than 25 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She’s moving to the top lawyer spot at Bumble, the maker of a popular dating app.

