In-house counsel on the move: More women in Silicon Valley top GC roles

General counsel at Silicon Valley’s highest-grossing public tech companies, the so-called SV 150, are still mostly men, according to a new report from Fenwick & West.

But the gender gap is closing. Fenwick’s annual Gender Diversity in the Silicon Valley report, released on Wednesday, found women made up 34.2% of SV 150 general counsel in 2020 - a slight increase from 2019 and more than twice as high as it was in 2007.

