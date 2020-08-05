Westlaw News
August 5, 2020 / 10:44 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

In-house counsel on the move: Rite Aid taps new GC as pharma, tech players shuffle top lawyers

Caroline Spiezio

Three companies with relatively pandemic-proof businesses - pharmacy and drugstore Rite Aid, online textbook rental company Chegg Inc and pharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc - tapped new top lawyers this week.

RITE AID

Rite Aid on Wednesday named Paul Gilbert as its general counsel. Gilbert had joined Rite Aid in May on an interim basis, to help with its virtual annual meeting of stockholders and other governance matters, it said in a statement.

