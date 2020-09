(Removes dateline)

By Caroline Spiezio

In-house hiring at fintech companies is showing no sign of letting up, and Robinhood Markets Inc is doing more than its fair share to keep up the trend.

The commission-free trading startup said in an Aug. 27 blog post that Norm Ashkenas is joining the company as chief compliance officer for Robinhood Financial, and Kelly Zigaitis will be chief compliance officer of Robinhood Securities.

