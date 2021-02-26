In-house counsel on the move: Three lawyer execs return to Big Law

It’s common for companies seeking new general counsel to raid their outside counsel firms. Senior in-house lawyers heading the opposite direction and joining law firms is rarer, but at least three lawyer executives made that move this month.

Brian Short, who had been the general counsel of CDI Corp, on Monday joined Ballard Spahr as partner. Foley & Lardner said this week that Advocate Aurora Health Inc’s top lawyer Michael Lappin joined the firm as of counsel. And Wells Fargo healthcare dealmaker Stacy Hopkins is now counsel at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

