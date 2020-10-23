Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

In-house counsel on the move: Walmart adds IP litigator from Jones Day

By Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Walmart Inc has hired Jones Day partner John Kinton for an in-house role leading intellectual property litigation for its U.S. business, the retail giant said Friday.

His hire comes after the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company in August named former Kimberly-Clark Corp in-house counsel Deborah Vaughn as its international general counsel. Walmart also hired lawyer Emily Buchanan as a director of ethics and conflicts of interest in September, according to her LinkedIn profile.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3okfEXm

