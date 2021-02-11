In-house counsel on the move: Burger King, Popeyes franchisee orders up new GC

Burger King franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group Inc is the latest food joint to serve up in-house news, announcing this week that it’s hired Jared Landaw as general counsel.

Landaw joins Carrols, which is Burger King’s largest franchisee and also runs Popeyes chicken restaurants, after more than 16 years at investment firm Barington Capital Group, including as chief operating officer and general counsel. Before that he was at International Specialty Products Inc and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qeK51E