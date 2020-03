Here are some recent in-house appointments, departures and department shakeups.

WELLS FARGO - Wells Fargo & Co has named Ellen Patterson, the top lawyer of Canada’s Toronto-Dominion Bank, as its general counsel, as the scandal-plagued bank’s chief executive shakes up its management team with outside hires.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39eDOd7