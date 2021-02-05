In-house counsel on the move: Universal promotes a top dealmaker

Universal Music Group, whose publishing arm in 2020 acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs and reached an exclusive administration agreement with Kendrick Lamar, has promoted Michael Seltzer to executive vice president of business and legal affairs and head of commercial transactions.

Seltzer, who had been SVP of business and legal affairs, commercial transactions, will oversee a team of 15 attorneys who manage agreements on recording contracts, label ventures, label distribution and other matters. He reports to UMG’s general counsel Jeffrey Harleston.

