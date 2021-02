Shutterstock Inc announced Monday that John Lapham, the former top lawyer at rival Getty Images Inc, has joined the stock photo provider as general counsel.

Lapham will oversee Shutterstock’s global legal strategy and work with its senior leadership team and board of directors on legal and business issues and risk management, the New York-based company said in a statement.

