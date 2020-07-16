Jenner & Block adds Native American Law team after firm's Supreme Court win

Jenner & Block announced Thursday that it’s bringing on a team of six lawyers who specialize in Native American law, a week after the firm won a U.S. Supreme Court case that led to half of Oklahoma being recognized as a reservation.

The team, which is joining from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, includes partners Keith Harper, Charles Galbraith and Robert Harmala. Harper and Galbraith will co-lead Jenner’s Native American Law practice and Harmala will head its government relations practice. They’ll be based in Jenner’s Washington, D.C., office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3fDa79w