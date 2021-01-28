Jones Day hires top homeland security lawyer from Trump administration

Chad Mizelle, who served as acting general counsel at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security during the Trump administration, has joined Jones Day as of counsel in its government regulation practice in Miami and Washington, D.C.

The move, announced Thursday, comes just months after his wife Kathryn Kimball Mizelle left her associate position at Jones Day to become a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and after the law firm faced blowback for representing Republican allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump in election litigation. Jones Day was also outside counsel to the Trump campaign.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ptlvd8