Jones Day taps ex-DOL solicitor in latest Trump administration hire

Kate O’Scannlain, a former Kirkland & Ellis partner who most recently served as the solicitor at the U.S. Labor Department, has joined Jones Day, joining a stream of Trump administration alums who have found a home at the firm.

Jones Day said in a statement Monday that O’Scannlain will be a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, counseling employers on employment and labor laws such as the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act and defending companies in litigation.

