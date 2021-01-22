Judge William Alsup takes senior status after two decades of tech battles

U.S. District Judge William Alsup of San Francisco, who has overseen some of the tech industry’s biggest cases, has assumed senior status, keeping a caseload but paving the way for President Joe Biden to fill his seat.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said in an online notice that Alsup “sent the official letter to President Biden taking senior status” on Thursday, after more than 21 years on the bench.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Njg0iT