Seven partners leave Kasowitz to found new firm, taking office space from Boies Schiller

Seven partners have left Kasowitz Benson Torres, the New York firm known for its high-stakes commercial caseload and its work for former U.S. President Donald Trump, to start a litigation boutique housed in Boies Schiller Flexner’s Manhattan and San Francisco offices.

The boutique, Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, was formed this month and will work with Boies Schiller on some cases, particularly bankruptcy matters, going forward, Boies Schiller New York administrative partner Eric Brenner said Tuesday in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.

