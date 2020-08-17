Former Kelley Drye chair takes broker-dealer practice to Katten

Securities lawyer Paul McCurdy joined Katten Muchin Rosenman on Monday as a New York-based partner, leaving Kelley Drye & Warren after more than 30 years at the law firm and a stint as its chair.

McCurdy said in an interview Monday that Katten’s financial markets and funds practice group attracted him because it has former regulators and because he’s worked with its lawyers before. Clients have been “very supportive” of the move and some were already Katten clients, he said.

