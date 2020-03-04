Kirkland swipes Skadden's CFIUS head as U.S. gov't ups scrutiny of foreign deals

Kirkland & Ellis on Wednesday said it has swiped Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom’s top national security lawyer Ivan Schlager as a partner in its Washington D.C. office, a hire that comes as the U.S. government beefs up its foreign investment oversight.

At Kirkland, Schlager will advise clients on regulatory matters related to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign investment, including mergers and stock purchases, to ensure it does not harm national security, the law firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

