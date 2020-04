Latham & Watkins on Thursday said Kate Withers has joined the firm from Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice groups in New York.

Withers is a technology lawyer who advises on private equity and corporate transactions involving artificial intelligence, biotechnology and blockchain technology, among other things, Latham said in a statement on Thursday.

