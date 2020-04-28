Latham swipes O'Melveny's U.S. restructuring head as bankruptcies loom

Latham & Watkins has hired away the chair of O’Melveny & Myers’ U.S. restructuring practice, Suzzanne Uhland, just as many in the legal industry expect demand for work in that area to rise as companies face financial strain amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Uhland, who joined Latham as a partner in its restructuring and special situations practice in New York, said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that she made the move in part because she saw the firm as a good fit for the larger-scale and more international direction her practice is taking.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VIu8E9