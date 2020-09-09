Wilmer, Orrick boost Boston life sciences teams as sector stays hot

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have each tapped new life sciences partners in Boston, the firms announced Wednesday, as that industry remains a business bright spot in the coronavirus economy.

Sarah Hogan, a corporate attorney whose practice focuses on life sciences and digital health licensing, joins Wilmer in Boston from McDermott Will & Emery. Shana Solomon joins Orrick in Boston after serving as general counsel of biotech startup Velocity Sciences. She was previously the GC of the biosciences division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Orrick said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hnopvj