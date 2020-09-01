Westlaw News
Former top D.C. federal prosecutor Jessie Liu joins Skadden

Caroline Spiezio

Jessie Liu, the former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia who oversaw the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, has joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as partner, the law firm said Tuesday.

Liu will be based in Skadden’s Washington, D.C. litigation group and her practice will include defending clients caught up in government investigations and civil litigation and providing crisis-management counseling, the firm said.

