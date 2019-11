British law firm Holman Fenwick Willan on Wednesday announced that it has snatched up Locke Lord’s Hong Kong-based corporate lawyers.

HFW’s hires include partner Matthew Wong, of counsels King Hui and Roger Wong, and senior associate Carmen Liang, all members of its corporate finance team, according to a statement from the firm.

