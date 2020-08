Lawrence Rolnick, the chair of Lowenstein Sandler’s securities litigation practice group, is leaving to start his own law firm, and bringing nine lawyers with him, he said Friday.

The new firm will be called Rolnick Kramer Sadighi and will launch on September 1, Rolnick said in an interview. It will have five partners to start and an office in New York. It’s currently in talks to add more lawyers, Rolnick said.

