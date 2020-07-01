IN BRIEF: Quinn Emanuel's insurance co-chair jumps to McDermott, as demand rises

Jane Byrne, who had been the co-chair of prominent litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s insurance group, has moved to McDermott Will & Emery, as the coronavirus pandemic increases demand for her practice.

Byrne joins McDermott as a partner in New York, the law firm said Tuesday in a statement. Her practice will focus on advising domestic and international insurer clients on large-exposure matters, high-value coverage and transactional disputes. She said Wednesday in an interview that McDermott never takes on clients adverse to insurance companies, which was a “part of the calculus” in her move.

