Meritor Inc on Monday announced Hannah Lim-Johnson, the former top lawyer at staffing company Kelly Services Inc, as its new chief legal officer.

She’ll join the trucking parts supplier on August 3, the company said in a statement. Lim-Johnson is a longtime in-house lawyer, previously holding senior positions at power company Public Service Enterprise Group Inc and security company ADT Corp.

