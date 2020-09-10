Westlaw News
Litigator Alex Romain becomes latest to leave Irell for Milbank

Caroline Spiezio

Litigator Alex Romain is leaving Irell & Manella to join Milbank, the firm said Thursday, becoming at least the fifth partner to make that move since 2019.

Romain will be based in Los Angeles as a partner focused on complex commercial litigation, white-collar defense and internal investigations. He said in an interview that Milbank attracted him, in part, because its litigation team has a strong track record and because he knows and respects the attorneys who had jumped there from Irell.

